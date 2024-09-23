News & Insights

Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 23rd

September 23, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #23 (Strong Sell) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is a retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH is a producer and seller of metallurgical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #23 List.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

See This Stock Now for Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCH
CSWC
ASO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.