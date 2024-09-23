New Strong Sell Stocks for September 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #23 (Strong Sell) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is a retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH is a producer and seller of metallurgical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

