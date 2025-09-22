Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd

September 22, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO specializes in home medical equipment, healthcare supplies, and related in-home services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is a packaged food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

