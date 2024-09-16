New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Carter Bankshares CARE is a bank holding company which offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Amkor Technology AMKR is the world's largest independent provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Caleres CAL is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.
