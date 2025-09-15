New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Celanese CE is a global hybrid chemical company which makes high performance engineered polymers that are used in a range of high-value applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Elevance Health, Inc. ELV is one of the largest publicly traded health insurers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

