New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 14

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alamo Group Inc. ALG is an industrial equipment manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation KT is a communications and digital platform services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG KHNGY is a logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 60 days.

