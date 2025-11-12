New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 12

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO is a private corrections and detention management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation KT is a communications and digital platform services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG KHNGY is a logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.