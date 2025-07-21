New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cadiz CDZI acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40% downward over the last 60 days.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. AVBP is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development and commercialization of differentiated medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Acco Brands ACCO is a world leader in branded office products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

