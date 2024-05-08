New Strong Sell Stocks for May 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems DDD is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Advantest ATEYY is one of the world's leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Alibaba BABA is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.