New Strong Sell Stocks for May 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amazon.com AMZN is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America and across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.3% downward over the last 60 days.

The Gap GPS is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 22.1 % downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.