New Strong Sell Stocks for June 8th

June 08, 2023 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBDQQ provides technology solutions for the banking and retail sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 110.2% downward over the last 60 days.

EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM provides digital platform engineering and software development services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

