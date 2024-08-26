New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amkor Technology AMKR is the world's largest independent provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Ambac AMBC is a holding company which provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors globally, through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Air Liquide AIQUY core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

