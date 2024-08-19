New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Array Technologies ARRY is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals BSM is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED CNMD is a major medical products manufacturer specializing in surgical instruments and devices for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.