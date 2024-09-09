New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Cerence Inc. CRNC: This AI-driven mobility solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
