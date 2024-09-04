New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The First of Long Island Corporation FLIC: This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

PEDEVCO Corp. PED: This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 20% over the last 60 days.

Unilever PLC UL: This fast-moving consumer goods company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

