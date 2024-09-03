New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus

Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR: This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Quote

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV: This AI-based weapons detection company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.