New Strong Buy Stocks for September 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

AngioDynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

AngioDynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AngioDynamics, Inc. Quote

Opera Limited OPRA: This internet technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT: This lifestyle hospitality company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Pampa Energía PAM: This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marex Group PLC (MRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.