New Strong Buy Stocks for September 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This operator of LNG carriers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote
Banco de Chile BCH: This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR: This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Quote
Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK: This airline company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote
Pampa Energia S.A. PAM: This intregrated power company engaging in transmission of electricity has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.