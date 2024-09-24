New Strong Buy Stocks for September 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This operator of LNG carriers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

Banco de Chile BCH: This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR: This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Quote

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK: This airline company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Pampa Energia S.A. PAM: This intregrated power company engaging in transmission of electricity has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

