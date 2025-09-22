New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Dorman Products, Inc. DORM: This provider of replacement and enhancement components for motor vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Masco Corporation MAS: This home renovation and building supplies company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

