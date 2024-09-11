New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform providerhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Canon Inc. CAJPY: This technology and imaging solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT: This hospitality management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.