New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This LNG shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

Banco de Chile (BCH): This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote

Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

Eli Lilly and Company LLY: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Eli Lilly and Company Price and Consensus

Eli Lilly and Company price-consensus-chart | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

LSI Industries Inc. LYTS: This lighting solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.