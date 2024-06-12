New Strong Buy Stocks for June 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

RadNet RDNT: This company which is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.6% over the last 60 days.

RadNet, Inc. Price and Consensus

RadNet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RadNet, Inc. Quote

Elbit Systems ESLT: This company which is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus

Elbit Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote

Celestica CLS: This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Lantheus LNTH: This radiopharmaceutical-focused company which is committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 day.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Associated British Foods ASBFY: This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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