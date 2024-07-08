New Strong Buy Stocks for July 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Primo Water Corporation PRMW: This pure-play water solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS: This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

