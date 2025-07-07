New Strong Buy Stocks for July 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Perimeter Solutions, SA PRM: This company which is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.7% over the last 60 days.

Perimeter Solutions, SA Price and Consensus

Perimeter Solutions, SA price-consensus-chart | Perimeter Solutions, SA Quote

Verona Pharma VRNA: This company which is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for the treatment of patients burdened with chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 day.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price and Consensus

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price-consensus-chart | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

Seven and I Holdings Co. SVNDY: This Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Seven and I Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Seven and I Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Seven and I Holdings Co. Quote

The Toronto Dominion Bank TD: This banking company which offers a wide range of business and services including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans, trusts, wills, estate planning, investment management services and financial and advisory, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) Price and Consensus

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) price-consensus-chart | Toronto Dominion Bank (The) Quote

Mitsubishi MSBHF: This Japan's largest general trading company which has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitsubishi Corp. Price and Consensus

Mitsubishi Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mitsubishi Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

