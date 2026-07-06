New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP): This company, which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Kubota KUBTY: This company, which is the world's largest maker of small tractors and Japan's 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 day.

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. price-consensus-chart | Kubota Corp. Quote

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This company, which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL: This specialty pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Quote

Wayfair W: This company, which is one of the world's leading online sellers of home goods products, consisting of furniture and home decor, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Wayfair Inc. Price and Consensus

Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.