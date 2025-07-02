New Strong Buy Stocks for July 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Mitsubishi Corporation MSBHF: This global integrated business enterprise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Mitsubishi Corp. Price and Consensus

Mitsubishi Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mitsubishi Corp. Quote

Societe Generale SCGLY: This banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Societe Generale Price and Consensus

Societe Generale Group price-consensus-chart | Societe Generale Group Quote

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. SVNDY: This convenience stores, superstores, and department stores company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Seven and I Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Seven and I Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Seven and I Holdings Co. Quote

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL: This cosmetic products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price and Consensus

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

