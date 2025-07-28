New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP: This clinical research-based drug and medical devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medpace Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medpace Holdings, Inc. Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Calix, Inc. CALX: This provider of cloud and software platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote

LendingTree, Inc. TREE: This operator of an online consumer platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

LendingTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

LendingTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LendingTree, Inc. Quote

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This play and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calix, Inc (CALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.