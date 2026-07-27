New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Coursera COUR: This online learning platform, which partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor's and master's degrees, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 day.

Coursera, Inc. Price and Consensus

Coursera, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coursera, Inc. Quote

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. AVBC: This chartered stock savings bank, which operates full-service banking offices principally in western Middlesex County and eastern Worcester County, in MA, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avidia Bancorp, Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific JAKK: This multi-brand company, that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products since 1995, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

Vita Coco Company COCO: This leading coconut water brand in the United States, which is leveraging its strong brand equity, expanding global presence and asset-light business model to capitalize on the growing demand for healthier hydration beverages, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Texas Instruments TXN: This company, which is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.