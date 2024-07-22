New Strong Buy Stocks for July 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

B2Gold Corp. BTG: This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

TDK Corporation TTDKY: This electronic component company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Hagerty, Inc. HGTY: This insurance agency has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC: This furniture company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

