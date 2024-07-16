New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

B2Gold Corp BTG: This Vancouver-based gold producer with three operational mines in Mali, Namibia, Philippines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises APOG: This company which is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminium framing systems and installation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 day.

Azenta AZTA: This company which is a provider of life sciences solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Afya AFYA: This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold KGC: This Canadian company which is involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

