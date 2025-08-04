New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Celestica CLS: This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, primarily serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based and other service providers and enterprises from several industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
SB Financial Group SBFG: These financial services holding company which offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 day.
HomeTrust Bancshares HTB: This bank holding company whose principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Houlihan Lokey HLI: This global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring and financial and valuation advisory, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Udemy UDMY: This company which offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
