New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Basilea Pharmaceutica BPMUF: This commercial stage biopharmaceutical company which develops products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Price and Consensus

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG price-consensus-chart | Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Quote

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Cerence CRNC: This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.

Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote

SharkNinja, Inc. SN: This diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus

SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

Alpine Income Property Trust PINE: This real estate investment trust which owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 day.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.