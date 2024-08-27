New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LSI Industries LYTS: This mage Solutions company, which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

Precision Drilling PDS: This oilfield services company which provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 day.

Masimo MASI: This company which develops, manufactures and markets a family of non-invasive monitoring system,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

