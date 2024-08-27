New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
LSI Industries LYTS: This mage Solutions company, which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
Precision Drilling PDS: This oilfield services company which provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Precision Drilling Corporation Price and Consensus
Precision Drilling Corporation price-consensus-chart | Precision Drilling Corporation Quote
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 day.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Masimo MASI: This company which develops, manufactures and markets a family of non-invasive monitoring system,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Masimo Corporation Price and Consensus
Masimo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Masimo Corporation Quote
Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus
Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.