New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Graham GHM: This company which designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Cerence CRNC: This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle SUPV: This private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 day.

Mesa Laboratories MLAB: This company which designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

