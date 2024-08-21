New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE: This natural gas fueling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price and Consensus

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. price-consensus-chart | Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Quote

The First of Long Island Corporation FLIC: This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

The First of Long Island Corporation Price and Consensus

The First of Long Island Corporation price-consensus-chart | The First of Long Island Corporation Quote

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. FMBH: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote

UL Solutions Inc. ULS: This safety science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

UL Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

UL Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | UL Solutions Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.