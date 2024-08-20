New Strong Buy Stocks for August 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM: This logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 233% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA: This healthcare holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja, Inc. SN: This product design and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM: This advanced engineering solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

