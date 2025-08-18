New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO: This company which develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96% over the last 60 days.

China Yuchai International CYD: This company which primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold HMY: This company which conducts underground and surface gold mining with operations principally concentrated in South Africa, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Eni E: This company which is among the leading integrated energy players in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.

Kimball Electronics KE: This company which operates as a contract manufacturer of durable electronics for the medical, automotive, industrial and public safety markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

