New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Tutor Perini Corporation TPC: This construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.
OppFi Inc. OPFI: This tech-enabled digital finance platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB: This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS: This leading manufacturer of water quality solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT: This satellite-based broadband communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
