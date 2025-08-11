New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC: This construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini Corporation Price and Consensus

Tutor Perini Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

OppFi Inc. OPFI: This tech-enabled digital finance platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB: This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS: This leading manufacturer of water quality solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT: This satellite-based broadband communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.8% over the last 60 days.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Price and Consensus

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Quote

