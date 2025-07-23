New Analyst Forecast: $WNEB Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WNEB. Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a price target of 11.0 for WNEB.
$WNEB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WNEB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WNEB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 07/23/2025
- Laurie Havener from Seaport Global set a target price of $11.0 on 01/29/2025
$WNEB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $WNEB stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 309,622 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,879,484
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 191,268 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,778,792
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 179,022 shares (+137.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,664,904
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 124,186 shares (+66.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,154,929
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 122,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,134,600
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 99,150 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $922,095
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 63,984 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,051
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.