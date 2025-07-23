New Analyst Forecast: $WNEB Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WNEB. Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a price target of 11.0 for WNEB.

$WNEB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WNEB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WNEB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Laurie Havener from Seaport Global set a target price of $11.0 on 01/29/2025

$WNEB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $WNEB stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

