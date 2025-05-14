New Analyst Forecast: $VRME Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRME. Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group set a price target of 1.5 for VRME.
$VRME Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRME recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VRME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group set a target price of $1.5 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Barrington set a target price of $1.25 on 03/07/2025
$VRME Insider Trading Activity
$VRME insiders have traded $VRME stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM H STEDHAM (CEO and President) has made 10 purchases buying 154,000 shares for an estimated $105,210 and 0 sales.
- ARTHUR B LAFFER has made 2 purchases buying 28,000 shares for an estimated $19,875 and 0 sales.
$VRME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $VRME stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 103,851 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,639
- GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 90,711 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,366
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 44,822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,487
- UBS GROUP AG added 42,632 shares (+4350.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,998
- CITIGROUP INC removed 38,602 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,257
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 35,909 shares (+55.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,425
- SFE INVESTMENT COUNSEL added 30,000 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,406
