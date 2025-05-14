New Analyst Forecast: $VRME Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRME. Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group set a price target of 1.5 for VRME.

$VRME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRME recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VRME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.

Here are some recent targets:

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Barrington set a target price of $1.25 on 03/07/2025

$VRME Insider Trading Activity

$VRME insiders have traded $VRME stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM H STEDHAM (CEO and President) has made 10 purchases buying 154,000 shares for an estimated $105,210 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ARTHUR B LAFFER has made 2 purchases buying 28,000 shares for an estimated $19,875 and 0 sales.

$VRME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $VRME stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

