New Analyst Forecast: $TACT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TACT. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TACT.
$TACT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TACT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$TACT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $TACT stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 39,841 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,949
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 38,205 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,258
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 18,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,640
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 18,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,217
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 12,120 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,570
- SILVERBERG BERNSTEIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 11,642 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,842
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,547 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,137
