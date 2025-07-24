New Analyst Forecast: $SYBT Given $86.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYBT. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 86.0 for SYBT.

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYBT. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 86.0 for SYBT.

$SYBT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYBT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SYBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $86.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025

$SYBT Insider Trading Activity

$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA L WELLS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $389,000 .

. DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $372,419 .

. MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $315,954

WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $218,836

WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $218,836

$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

