New Analyst Forecast: $SYBT Given $86.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYBT. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 86.0 for SYBT.
$SYBT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYBT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SYBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $86.0 on 07/24/2025
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025
- Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025
$SYBT Insider Trading Activity
$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURA L WELLS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $389,000.
- DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $372,419.
- MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $315,954
- WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $218,836
$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 283,532 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,580,719
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 117,856 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,139,135
- STATE STREET CORP removed 108,546 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,496,186
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 104,326 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,204,753
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 74,974 shares (+443.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,177,704
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 60,183 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,156,237
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 60,000 shares (+87.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,143,600
