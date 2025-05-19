New Analyst Forecast: $SSTI Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSTI. Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street set a price target of 20.0 for SSTI.

$SSTI Insider Trading Activity

$SSTI insiders have traded $SSTI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH A. CLARK (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,290 shares for an estimated $592,263 .

. ALAN R. STEWART (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,750 shares for an estimated $366,927 .

. NASIM GOLZADEH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,793 shares for an estimated $146,687 .

. ERIN EDWARDS (SVP, SALES) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 801 shares for an estimated $11,515.

$SSTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $SSTI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.