New Analyst Forecast: $SHEL Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHEL. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SHEL.
$SHEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHEL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/07/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/07/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/07/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHEL forecast page.
$SHEL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHEL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 12/16.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SHEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 635 institutional investors add shares of $SHEL stock to their portfolio, and 650 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 7,066,257 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $517,815,312
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,990,978 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $512,298,867
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,502,836 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,687,822
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 2,861,235 shares (+42743.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,671,300
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,918,398 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,580,205
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,578,647 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,683,252
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 1,501,866 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,056,740
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.