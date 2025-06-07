New Analyst Forecast: $SHEL Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHEL. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SHEL.

$SHEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHEL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/07/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/07/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$SHEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHEL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 12/16.

$SHEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 635 institutional investors add shares of $SHEL stock to their portfolio, and 650 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

