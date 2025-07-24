New Analyst Forecast: $RJF Given $172.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RJF. Michael Cho from JP Morgan set a price target of 172.0 for RJF.

$RJF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RJF recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $RJF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cho from JP Morgan set a target price of $172.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brian Fitzgerald from JMP Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $163.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $165.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $177.0 on 01/30/2025

$RJF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RJF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RJF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$RJF Insider Trading Activity

$RJF insiders have traded $RJF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RJF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BELLA LOYKHTER ALLAIRE (Chief Admin Officer) sold 6,570 shares for an estimated $963,227

JONATHAN N SANTELLI (EVP, Gen Counsel, Secy) sold 4,160 shares for an estimated $699,932

JAMES E BUNN (President, Capital Markets) sold 3,650 shares for an estimated $498,183

$RJF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of $RJF stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

