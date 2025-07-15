New Analyst Forecast: $RES Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RES. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 5.0 for RES.
$RES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RES recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $5.0 on 07/15/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $5.5 on 04/14/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $4.75 on 04/08/2025
$RES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $RES stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 6,490,394 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,697,167
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,861,068 shares (+692.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,235,874
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,824,209 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,033,149
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 921,568 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,068,624
- QUANTEDGE CAPITAL PTE LTD added 780,995 shares (+4437.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,295,472
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 593,832 shares (+723.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,266,076
- UBS GROUP AG removed 589,932 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,244,626
