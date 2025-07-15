New Analyst Forecast: $RES Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RES. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 5.0 for RES.

$RES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RES recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $5.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $5.5 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $4.75 on 04/08/2025

$RES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $RES stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

