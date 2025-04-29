New Analyst Forecast: $OTLY Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTLY. An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 24.0 for OTLY.
$OTLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTLY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OTLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 03/05/2025
$OTLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $OTLY stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 7,458,284 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,943,350
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,169,805 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,100,946
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,106,907 shares (+32068.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,396,457
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,899,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,259,304
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 1,845,699 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,223,329
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,370,295 shares (+2169.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $908,231
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 629,582 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,286
