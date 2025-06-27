Stocks
MSC

New Analyst Forecast: $MSC Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

June 27, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSC. Stephens gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $MSC.

$MSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $MSC stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 65,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,560
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 42,064 shares (-1.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,439
  • UBS GROUP AG added 25,828 shares (+549.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,600
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 25,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,600
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 4,800 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,395
  • FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC removed 412 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,493
  • OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 334 shares (+596.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,887

