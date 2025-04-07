New Analyst Forecast: $MIST Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MIST. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $MIST.
$MIST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MIST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024
$MIST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $MIST stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,453,320 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,429,835
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 920,658 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,172,752
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 750,000 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,770,000
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,770,000
- LION POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 628,348 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,482,901
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 499,790 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,179,504
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 410,660 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $969,157
