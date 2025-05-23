New Analyst Forecast: $LSEA Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSEA. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 11.0 for LSEA.

$LSEA Insider Trading Activity

$LSEA insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000 .

. MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.

$LSEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LSEA stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

