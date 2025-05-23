New Analyst Forecast: $LSEA Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSEA. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 11.0 for LSEA.
$LSEA Insider Trading Activity
$LSEA insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000.
- MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.
- HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.
$LSEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LSEA stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 884,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,679,716
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 800,706 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,140,532
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 627,016 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,025,442
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 555,153 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,713,248
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 506,331 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,250,645
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. added 500,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,245,764
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 340,000 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,182,800
