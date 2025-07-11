Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $LLY Given 'Buy' Rating

July 11, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LLY. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LLY.

$LLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LLY forecast page.

$LLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1038.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $942.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1135.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $1050.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $700.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $975.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $888.0 on 04/08/2025
  • Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1100.0 on 03/05/2025

$LLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LLY Insider Trading Activity

$LLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560.
  • DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064.
  • DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,534,650.
  • ILYA YUFFA (EVP & President, LLY Int'l) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $936,550

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,908 institutional investors add shares of $LLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,576 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. added 50,002,551 shares (+97.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,297,606,896
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 5,183,974 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,281,495,966
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 4,989,952 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,121,251,256
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,975,395 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,109,228,484
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 2,705,511 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,234,508,590
  • FMR LLC removed 2,066,580 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,706,809,087
  • PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 1,976,884 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,632,728,264

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

